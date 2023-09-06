London man charged after argument leads to stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London man has been charged in relation to an overnight stabbing.

At around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, two men were inside a Dundas Street apartment when they began to argue, London police said.

The occupant of the residence pushed the other man into the hallway, then struck him with his cane, police said.

According to police, another of the building’s residents heard the disturbance in the hallway, left his unit, and then witnessed the suspect male stab the victim. The witness called the police.

Police found the victim with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

A 58-year-old London man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court.