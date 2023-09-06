Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London man charged after argument leads to stabbing: police

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted September 6, 2023 10:56 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London man has been charged in relation to an overnight stabbing.

At around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, two men were inside a Dundas Street apartment when they began to argue, London police said.

The occupant of the residence pushed the other man into the hallway, then struck him with his cane, police said.

According to police, another of the building’s residents heard the disturbance in the hallway, left his unit, and then witnessed the suspect male stab the victim. The witness called the police.

Police found the victim with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police said the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

A 58-year-old London man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court.

More on Crime
London OntarioLondon Police ServiceAggravated AssaultDundas Apartment AssaultDundas Street Apartment StabbingLondon Aggravated AssaultLondon Ontario Aggravated Assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices