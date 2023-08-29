Child seriously injured after vehicle hits Edmonton house Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating what led up to a vehicle hitting a young girl before crashing into a house on Tuesday morning, resulting in the child being taken to hospital.

Police said officers were called to a crash in the area of 75th Street and 98th Avenue just before 8 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they learned the driver took evasive action to avoid colliding with a vehicle at the intersection of 98 Avenue and 75 Street, lost control, and then struck the residence,” police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Before hitting the house, police said the vehicle hit a four-year-old girl “who had just been dropped off at a nearby residence.”

“The child sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EMS,” police said, adding the driver of the vehicle involved has been “fully co-operating” with investigators.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a crash in the area of 75th Street and 98th Avenue just before 8 a.m. Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting a home. Global 1 News Helicopter

A Global News crew at the scene captured images of a car next to the door of a home as police gathered evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the collisions or has video of the incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250 http://www.p3tips.com/250.