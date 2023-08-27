Blue Jays place right-hander Erik Swanson on 15-day injured list

See more sharing options

The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Erik Swanson on the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

The 29-year-old relief pitcher is suffering from thoracic spine inflammation.

Swanson’s last outing came on Saturday, where he pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto snapped a three-game losing skid with the victory and sits 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the third and final American League wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays also recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo.

Jackson will be active for Sunday’s series finale against the Guardians.