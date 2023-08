Send this page to someone via email

BC Wildfire officials, along with members of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, will be hosting a press conference on Sunday to provide the public with an update on the Bush Creek wildfire.

The information session will get underway at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Global News and on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s website.

The blaze is estimated to be 43,000 hectares, and at least 131 structures have been lost as a result.

More to come…

The TNRD EOC has partially downgraded an Evacuation Order in Turtle Valley due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Approx. 57 addressed properties remain on Evacuation Order and approx. 207 are now on Evacuation Alert due to this wildfire. More information: https://t.co/gTFGbIxhxu pic.twitter.com/A8Jif0gloe — TNRD (@TNRD) August 27, 2023