Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: The origin of the word “Britpop”

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 28, 2023 8:00 am
Ongoing History Daily: The origin of the word “Britpop” - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Back in the middle 90s, the big buzzword in the UK was “Britpop.” This became an umbrella term for a fiercely proud made-in-Britain type of rock music that included Blur, Oasis, Elastica and a million other groups.  But where is that word–“Britpop”–come from?

The first appearance of the word seems to have appeared in a British magazine called The Face in May 1994 in an article about Blur where they praised the band’s view of how the time had come for British pop, which they abbreviated to “Brit pop.”  A few months after that, the newspaper The Guardian used the word to describe a growing renaissance in British music.

Trending Now

The real tipping point seemed to come with the use of the term in the first issue of The NME in January 1995.  After that, everyone began to use “Britpop” as a catch-all for all the new homegrown music of the middle 90s.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
Alan CrossOngoing HistoryoasisGuardianblurBritpopNMEThe Face
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices