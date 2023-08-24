Cambridge man arrested following child porn investigation: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man was taken into custody after a child porn investigation that began earlier this year, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say investigators from the cybercrime-internet child exploitation unit began looking into the case in June after police were given a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police arrested the Cambridge man on Thursday, according to a release from police.

They say he has been charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police are the public to contact them at 519-570-9777 or online at CyberTipline (missingkids.org) if they become aware of any child being sexually exploited online.