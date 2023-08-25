New Music Friday: 9 releases you should probably hear this weekend

There’s a certain desperation in the air this weekend what with it being the last weekend before Labour Day the frenzy of back-to-school shopping. And pumpkin spice latte has made an early return to Starbucks? Let’s fight back against the end of summer with a few more new releases.

Singles

1. The Killers, Your Side of Town (Universal)

This appears to be another one-off single much like last year’s Boy. Frontman Brandon Flowers introduced the song this way: “It’s got the ghosts of a lot of synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet somehow feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.” Feel free.

Story continues below advertisement

2. Black Pumas, More Than a Love Song (ATO Records)

The duo from Austin has been making waves for a couple years now–hello, seven Grammy nominations–and have returned with a taste of their second album, Chronicles of a Diamond, which is set for release on October 27. They’re expecting to do well in Canada because we were the first territory to declare their debut record gold and bestow platinum on the single Colors.

3. Eve Hewson and Oren Kinlan, High Life (Lakeshore Records)

Yes, that’s actress Eve Hewson, the daughter of some guy named Bono. She and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in a new Apple TV+ musical drama called Flora and Son which centres around a single mom who gets her rebellious son guitar lessons. Reviews for the series have been good, but what about this official single? See for yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

4. Roger Waters, Time (Universal)

I have no idea why Roger Waters feels he has to improve on the perfection that was Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, one of the most important albums of the last fifty years. Yet here he is, ever the contrarian, re-recording the whole thing with new twists on the original. We’ll get to hear the whole thing on October 6.

Albums

1. Hannah Georges, I’d Be Lying if I Said I Didn’t Care (Arts & Crafts)

Georgas’ fifth album was self-produced and features all kinds of analogue equipment. Guests include go-to people for artists like Sufjan Stevens, Metz, Holy F*ck, Soccer Mommy, and more. In other words, it’s a really indie labour of love.

Story continues below advertisement

2. Filter, The Algorithm (Golden Robot)

Richard Patrick and his crew have been teasing this album for almost a year. The first single, For the Beaten, first appeared last October. The full thing is now here, the first Filter album in seven years. Fun fact: The original title of the record was They Got Us Right Where They Want Us, At Each Other’s Throats. Expect a lot of themes based on the political and social craziness that has engulfed America.

3. Alice Cooper, Road (earMusic)

The Coop may be 75 but he still loves going into the studio and making new music. Bob Ezrin, the Canadian super-producer who discovered Alice back in the early 70s is back with him for this record. Guests include Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Wayne Kramer of The MC5, and Keith Nelson of Buckcherry. As for this first single, Alice has apparently decided that his gigs need a new opener. Can’t you just see it?

Story continues below advertisement

4. Cindy Wilson, Realms (Kill Rock Stars)

Speaking of veterans, Cindy Wilson of The B-52’s, is a spritely 66 and sounds exactly as she did during the Rock Lobster days. Here second album outside the band is synthy in a late 70s/early 80s kind of way. If you feel the need to dance in a retro fashion, please do. The original plan was to release this album a week before The B-52’s were to play what they said would be their last-ever shows. Wrong. They’re booked into 2024.