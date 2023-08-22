Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

WATCH: Global Okanagan News at 5 – Aug. 21

By Staff Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 5:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan News at 5: August 21, 2023'
Global Okanagan News at 5: August 21, 2023
Watch the online edition of the Global Okanagan at 5
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some good news Monday from West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund. Officials begin to understand the widespread destruction caused by the McDougal Creek wildfire. And how to help the thousands of residents forced to leave their homes.

Click here to view more Global News videos.

Trending Now

 

 

More on Canada
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganVernonpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapSalmon Armokanagan weatherGlobal OkanaganOkanagan NewsJamie TawilOkanagan News Today
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices