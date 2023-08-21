Man, 29, facing attempted murder charge after woman stabbed in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, a 76-year-old passerby subdued a 29-year-old suspect in a stabbing incident in Kitchener until authorities could arrive, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Margaret Avenue and Guelph Street on Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about the stabbing incident.

The officers found a 30-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The passerby, a 76-year-old man, was also left with minor injuries as a result of his good deeds.

Police say a 29-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempt to commit murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a judicial release order.

Story continues below advertisement

They also said the accused and the victim know each other but did not disclose any further details on their relationship.

Officers are continuing to investigate with police asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.