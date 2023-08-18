Extensive damage in Stradbrook Avenue fire; animals rescued, shelter provided for residents

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews remained on the scene of a fire in a high-rise building on Stradbrook Avenue until early Friday morning.

The fire started on Thursday evening at 221 Stradbrook Avenue. The city says damage to the building is extensive with significant fire damage on the roof, smoke damage to several floors, and water damage throughout.

WFPS crew members worked with the tenants to compile lists of essential items they required from their suites. As the elevator system in the building remains inoperable, crews used the stairs to retrieve the items and return them to the tenants.

Additionally, crews spent several hours working with staff from the Animal Services Agency to find and retrieve animals from suites. Over a dozen cats and several dogs were evacuated.

Winnipeg Transit buses at the scene provided shelter to residents while they waited for assistance. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services (ESS) team helped approximately 45 displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire remains under investigation but preliminary observations suggest it was accidental, caused by an electrical failure.