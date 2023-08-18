Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Extensive damage in Stradbrook Avenue fire; animals rescued, shelter provided for residents

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 2:48 pm
Click to play video: '‘Heavy fire’ atop Winnipeg high-rise suppressed by emergency crews'
‘Heavy fire’ atop Winnipeg high-rise suppressed by emergency crews
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Dep. Chief Scott Wilkinson debriefed on the Stradbrook Avenue high-rise fire on Thursday. "It's too early to tell what started the fire on the roof but there are signs of significant smoke and water damage from the roof deck all the way down to the main floor of the building."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg fire crews remained on the scene of a fire in a high-rise building on Stradbrook Avenue until early Friday morning.

The fire started on Thursday evening at 221 Stradbrook Avenue. The city says damage to the building is extensive with significant fire damage on the roof, smoke damage to several floors, and water damage throughout.

WFPS crew members worked with the tenants to compile lists of essential items they required from their suites. As the elevator system in the building remains inoperable, crews used the stairs to retrieve the items and return them to the tenants.

Additionally, crews spent several hours working with staff from the Animal Services Agency to find and retrieve animals from suites. Over a dozen cats and several dogs were evacuated.

Trending Now

Winnipeg Transit buses at the scene provided shelter to residents while they waited for assistance. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services (ESS) team helped approximately 45 displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire remains under investigation but preliminary observations suggest it was accidental, caused by an electrical failure.

More on Canada
FireManitobawinnipegWinnipeg fireresidential fireBuilding FireStradbrook Avenuehigh-rise building
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices