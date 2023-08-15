Menu

Entertainment

London Calling: Picture Parlour and Norwegian Wood

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 15, 2023 9:00 am
London Calling: Picture Parlour and Norwegian Wood - image View image in full screen
Here’s an outfit (three women and a dude from Manchester) who played their first show last December that are now one of the most talked-about bands in the UK. First came the comparisons to the Arctic Monkeys (you’ll hear it) and then an endorsement from Courtney Love. There was a buzz–Twitter traffic, packed gigs, magazine covers, and so on–even before the band released any music.

Attention came so fast that the band was accused of being an industry plant. How could something this well-developed just appear? Were these the offspring of rich and famous people who pulled strings? Nope. They’re just good.

Alan CrossManchesterCourtney Lovelondon callingArctic MonkeysNepo BabiesPicture Parlour
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

