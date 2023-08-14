Man found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man found with serious injuries in Mississauga on Sunday has been taken to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to Homeric Drive and Vera Cruz Drive, near Tomken Road and Dundas Street, at around 11:53 p.m. Investigators initially said there was reports of a crash.
Police said a man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The immediate area was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.
No other information was released.
