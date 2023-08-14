Ongoing History Daily: The largest concert of all time?

There’s been some debate on which artist played the largest concert of all time. We’re not talking about a festival. I mean a headliner act playing before the biggest crowd.
- The Rolling Stones may have played in front of up to 500,000 people in London’s Hyde Park in July 1969. In 2006,
- The Stones played a show on Copacabana Beach in Rio in front of 1.5 million people.
- Then there’s French electronic music pioneer, Jean-Michel Jarre.
- In 1997, he performed in Moscow for the city’s 850th anniversary with a crowd also estimated at 3.5 million. But then there’s Rod Stewart who performed a free show on Copacabana Beach on New Year’s Eve 1994 in front of 3.5 billion people. However, if some media outlets can be believed, the actual number of attendees was 4.2 million.
