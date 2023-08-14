Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History Daily: The largest concert of all time?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 14, 2023 8:00 am
Ongoing History Daily: The largest concert of all time? - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s been some debate on which artist played the largest concert of all time. We’re not talking about a festival. I mean a headliner act playing before the biggest crowd.

  • The Rolling Stones may have played in front of up to 500,000 people in London’s Hyde Park in July 1969. In 2006,
  • The Stones played a show on Copacabana Beach in Rio in front of 1.5 million people.
  • Then there’s French electronic music pioneer, Jean-Michel Jarre.
  • In 1997, he performed in Moscow for the city’s 850th anniversary with a crowd also estimated at 3.5 million. But then there’s Rod Stewart who performed a free show on Copacabana Beach on New Year’s Eve 1994 in front of 3.5 billion people. However, if some media outlets can be believed, the actual number of attendees was 4.2 million.
More on Entertainment
ConcertOngoing HistoryRolling StonesRod StewartCopacabanaLargestJean-Michel Jarre
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices