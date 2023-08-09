Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian hit on Highway 2: Leduc RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 7:19 am
A RCMP car. View image in full screen
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday said Leduc RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday on Highway 2, Leduc RCMP said.

Leduc RCMP said the serious collision on Highway 2 occurred about one kilometre north of 50th Avenue.

Only one northbound is open and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come

