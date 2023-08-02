Police investigation underway at east end home: Guelph police

Guelph police say there is an ongoing investigation at an east-end home.
In an email to CJOY News on Wednesday morning, police said there was some activity in the area of Grange and Hardy Streets.
However, there is no concern for public safety.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
