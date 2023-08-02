Menu

Share

Crime

Police investigation underway at east end home: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 2, 2023 9:57 am
Police tell 1460 CJOY this morning that there is no concern for public safety as there is an ongoing investigation at a home in Guelph's east end.
Police tell 1460 CJOY this morning that there is no concern for public safety as there is an ongoing investigation at a home in Guelph's east end. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say there is an ongoing investigation at an east-end home.

In an email to CJOY News on Wednesday morning, police said there was some activity in the area of Grange and Hardy Streets.

However, there is no concern for public safety.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph police investigationGrange and Hardy StreetsGuelph ongoing investigationOngoing investigation police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

