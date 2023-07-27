Crash near Ennismore knocks out power to 1,500 customers

Send this page to someone via email

A power outage in the village of Ennismore, Ont., on Wednesday night is being blamed on a single-vehicle crash in the area.

Around 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Tara Road south of Edenberry Line, just north of the village. They located a vehicle off of the road near a hydro pole with wires down.

The condition of the driver is unclear at this time.

Hydro One reported an outage impacting 1,494 customers. The power was restored around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Power outage for approx. 1,494 customers after a collision just north of #Ennismore last night. Expected restoration: 7:00 AM this morning.

Source: @HydroOne pic.twitter.com/pnCAHfEmhg — Shira Rubinoff (@shiraloyalist) July 27, 2023

Peterborough County OPP closed the section of Tara Road between Ennismore and Edenberry Line for several hours as they investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.