Crash near Ennismore knocks out power to 1,500 customers

A power outage in the village of Ennismore, Ont., on Wednesday night is being blamed on a single-vehicle crash in the area.
Around 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Tara Road south of Edenberry Line, just north of the village. They located a vehicle off of the road near a hydro pole with wires down.
The condition of the driver is unclear at this time.
Hydro One reported an outage impacting 1,494 customers. The power was restored around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Peterborough County OPP closed the section of Tara Road between Ennismore and Edenberry Line for several hours as they investigated.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
