Crime

Crash near Ennismore knocks out power to 1,500 customers

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Collision north of Ennismore, Ont. knocks over hydro pole, impacting thousands'
Collision north of Ennismore, Ont. knocks over hydro pole, impacting thousands
A serious crash just north of Ennismore, Ont. led to a large power outage in the area. Emergency crews were called to Tara Road, south of Edenderry Line, just before 9:00 p.m. to find a vehicle off the road. A pole and wires had been knocked down, causing a power outage to thousands of nearby households. As of 7:00 a.m., nearly 1,500 customers are still without power. Firefighters blocked the road between Edenderry Line and Ennismore temporarily. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Peterborough County OPP are investigating.
A power outage in the village of Ennismore, Ont., on Wednesday night is being blamed on a single-vehicle crash in the area.

Around 9 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Tara Road south of Edenberry Line, just north of the village. They located a vehicle off of the road near a hydro pole with wires down.

The condition of the driver is unclear at this time.

Hydro One reported an outage impacting 1,494 customers. The power was restored around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP closed the section of Tara Road between Ennismore and Edenberry Line for several hours as they investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

