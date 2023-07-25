Menu

Sports

TFC loans forward Akinola to Earthquakes, gets international roster spot in return

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 5:25 pm
Toronto FC has loaned forward Ayo Akinola to the San Jose Earthquakes for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, the club announced Tuesday.

The Earthquakes have the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Akinola through 2024 at the end of his loan.

Toronto receives a 2023 international roster slot in return.

The 23-year-old Akinola, from Brampton, Ont., has 18 goals in 91 appearances across all competitions with Toronto since joining the club as a homegrown player on Dec. 18, 2017.

In the 2020 MLS season he registered a team-high nine goals in 15 appearances for the Reds, helping the team finish with the second-best regular-season record.

Toronto has struggled this season and sits in second last in the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-11-10 record.

San Jose is currently in a playoff spot, sitting sixth in the West at 8-7-8.

Toronto returns to action Wednesday when it visits New York City FC in Leagues Cup play.

BramptonMLSToronto FCMajor League SoccerTFCToronto Football CLubSan Jose Earthquakes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

