Police seek stolen pickup truck in Cobourg, Ont.

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the reports of a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers received a report that a black 2004 GMC Canyon was stolen from a residence in the area of Campbell Street.

Police are asking area residents to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity that may have been observed between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting stopcrimehere.ca.