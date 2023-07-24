Menu

Crime

Police seek stolen pickup truck in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 6:16 pm
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the theft of a pickup truck on July 23, 2023.
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the theft of a pickup truck on July 23, 2023. Cobourg Police Service
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the reports of a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers received a report that a black 2004 GMC Canyon was stolen from a residence in the area of Campbell Street.

Police are asking area residents to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity that may have been observed between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-372-6821 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

Car seller runs into roadblocks after vehicle identification number is allegedly stolen
Stolen VehicleVehicle TheftCobourg Police ServiceAuto TheftCobourg crimeCobourg Ontariostolen pickup
