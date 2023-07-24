Police in Cobourg investigate ‘critical’ incident

See more sharing options

Several police services are on the scene of two residences in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service issued a brief statement saying officers are investigating a “critical incident” in the town. They said officers are at the scene of a home on Major Street near University Avenue and a second location on Division Street.

Residents are advised to avoid both areas.

The municipal police are receiving assistance from Northumberland OPP and the Port Hope Police Service.

