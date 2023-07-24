Police in Cobourg investigate ‘critical’ incident

Several police services are on the scene of two residences in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday morning.
The Cobourg Police Service issued a brief statement saying officers are investigating a “critical incident” in the town. They said officers are at the scene of a home on Major Street near University Avenue and a second location on Division Street.
Residents are advised to avoid both areas.
The municipal police are receiving assistance from Northumberland OPP and the Port Hope Police Service.
More to come.
