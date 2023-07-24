Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Cobourg investigate ‘critical’ incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 9:08 am
The Cobourg Police Service is investigating what it is calling a 'critical incident' at two residences on July 24, 2024. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service is investigating what it is calling a 'critical incident' at two residences on July 24, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several police services are on the scene of two residences in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service issued a brief statement saying officers are investigating a “critical incident” in the town. They said officers are at the scene of a home on Major Street near University Avenue and a second location on Division Street.

Trending Now

Residents are advised to avoid both areas.

The municipal police are receiving assistance from Northumberland OPP and the Port Hope Police Service.

More to come.

More on Crime
CobourgNorthumberland OPPCobourg Police ServiceCobourg crimePort Hope PoliceCobourg OntarioCobourg stabbingmajor street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices