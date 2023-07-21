Wanted Guelph woman caught after accidental 911 call

See more sharing options

An accidental 911 call has led to the arrest of a Guelph woman wanted on outstanding charges.

The call was placed to Guelph Police Service communications shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The caller advised the 911 operator that she had dialled the number by mistake.

A further investigation into the call revealed that the caller was wanted in another police jurisdiction.

Investigators say they went to a home where the call was made and arrested a 42-year-old woman.

They later discovered the woman was with a male who she was under court orders not to be in contact with.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.