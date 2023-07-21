Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted Guelph woman caught after accidental 911 call

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 21, 2023 12:39 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An accidental 911 call has led to the arrest of a Guelph woman wanted on outstanding charges.

The call was placed to Guelph Police Service communications shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The caller advised the 911 operator that she had dialled the number by mistake.

A further investigation into the call revealed that the caller was wanted in another police jurisdiction.

Investigators say they went to a home where the call was made and arrested a 42-year-old woman.

Trending Now

They later discovered the woman was with a male who she was under court orders not to be in contact with.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph crime911Guelph Police ServiceWantedAccidentaloutstanding chargesAccidental 911 call
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices