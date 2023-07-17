Man seen breaking into store and stealing cash: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Someone robbed a store in Guelph before it was about to open.

Guelph police were called to a business near York Road and Menzie Avenue on Saturday.

The owner of the business told investigators that a man entered the closed business around 8:20 a.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators are looking for a man between 40 and 50 years of age with grey shaggy hair and a grey goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black and olive striped coat, black pants, black shoes, sunglasses and multiple rings on his hands.

Anyone with information can call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7320 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.