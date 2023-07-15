Menu

Crime

Early morning ‘isolated incident’ in Oshawa, Ont. leaves 1 dead

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 15, 2023 9:56 am
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
One person is dead and another has been arrested after a fight in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said an incident took place around Bloor Street East and Wilson Road South in Oshawa before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers told Global News a male victim was pronounced dead, and one person was arrested. The incident was a fight, according to police.

Trending Now

“This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” police said.

Further details are expected later on Saturday.

CrimeOshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceOshawa crimedrpOshawa police investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

