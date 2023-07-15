Early morning ‘isolated incident’ in Oshawa, Ont. leaves 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another has been arrested after a fight in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said an incident took place around Bloor Street East and Wilson Road South in Oshawa before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers told Global News a male victim was pronounced dead, and one person was arrested. The incident was a fight, according to police.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety,” police said.

Further details are expected later on Saturday.