Canada

S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2023 12:26 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Canada’s main stock index edged higher as gains in the financial and industrial sectors were offset by losses in the telecom, energy and base metal stocks in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.96 points at 20,280.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.19 points at 34,488.33. The S&P 500 index was up 8.67 points at 4,518.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 55.64 points at 14,194.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.86 cents US compared with 76.17 on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.50 at US$75.39 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,963.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.94 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

