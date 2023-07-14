Pedestrian struck by VIA Rail train in Cobourg, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating after a person was struck by a train early Friday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, emergency crews responded to the VIA Rail train station on Division Street for a “critical incident” involving a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Police did not provide an update on the individual’s status.

Global News has requested further details.

“There is no concern for public safety,” police stated.

Police said the scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

More to come.