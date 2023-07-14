Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian struck by VIA Rail train in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 11:44 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train on July 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train on July 14, 2023. The Canadian Press file photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating after a person was  struck by a train early Friday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, emergency crews responded to the VIA Rail train station on Division Street for a “critical incident” involving a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Police did not provide an update on the individual’s status.

Global News has requested further details.

Trending Now

“There is no concern for public safety,” police stated.

Police said the scene was cleared around 10 a.m.

More to come.

More on Crime
CobourgVIA RailCobourg Police ServiceTrain CollisionCobourg OntarioHit By TrainPedestrian struck by train
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices