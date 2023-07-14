Guelph man arrested after soliciting with knife in hand: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one man went up to cars on Thursday and asked drivers for money while holding a knife in front of his body.

Just after 8 a.m., officers received a report about a man approaching cars in a drive-thru at a business near the intersection of Victoria and York Roads.

Police said the accused had been previously arrested three years ago for trespassing on the same property.

Shortly after, officers found the man inside and arrested him.

A search then led police to find a pair of knives, a pellet gun and a hatchet.

A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges including soliciting in an aggressive manner and possessing dangerous weapons.

He remains in police custody pending a bail hearing on July 18.