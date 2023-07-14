Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man arrested after soliciting with knife in hand: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 14, 2023 10:12 am
Guelph man arrested after soliciting with knife in hand: police - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say one man went up to cars on Thursday and asked drivers for money while holding a knife in front of his body.

Just after 8 a.m., officers received a report about a man approaching cars in a drive-thru at a business near the intersection of Victoria and York Roads.

Police said the accused had been previously arrested three years ago for trespassing on the same property.

Shortly after, officers found the man inside and arrested him.

Trending Now

A search then led police to find a pair of knives, a pellet gun and a hatchet.

A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges including soliciting in an aggressive manner and possessing dangerous weapons.

He remains in police custody pending a bail hearing on July 18.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeDrive thru GuelphKnife posessionSolicitingVictoria Road and York Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices