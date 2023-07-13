More charges laid against man already accused of multiple break-and-enters in York Region

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say eight more break-and-enter charges have been laid against a man who was already charged with 29 counts of it.

Police said the accused is now facing 37 charges of breaking and entering to commercial businesses, mostly restaurants.

Investigators first charged James Hastings, 33, in June after officers received multiple reports of break-ins in Newmarket and Richmond Hill.

“Suspects would typically break into the businesses by smashing the glass, then entering and stealing various valuables,” police allege.

On June 20, Hastings was arrested and charged.

In an update on Thursday, police said Hastings is facing more charges linked to break-ins in Newmarket between July 6 and 12.

In addition to the breaking and entering charges, Hastings is also charged with possession of break and enter instruments, possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a court order.

“At the time of these offences, he was before the courts on unrelated charges and bound by a court order,” police said.