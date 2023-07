See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Regina man related to a child pornography investigation.

The unit began the investigation in February.

Nineteen-year-old Branson Lyon was charged on Monday with one count of possession of child pornography.

He is already in custody serving a sentence on an unrelated matter.