Crime

Mercedes G-Wagon rear-ended, blocked from leaving during York Region carjacking: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 4:57 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A victim driving a Mercedes G-Wagon was rear-ended and then blocked from leaving during a carjacking in York Region last week, police say.

York Regional Police said officers received a report at around 1:40 a.m. on Friday of a carjacking in the Highway 404 and Stouffville Road area.

The victim was driving his 2018 Mercedes G-Wagon when he was rear-ended by suspects in a BMW, police said. Two passengers from the BMW then went up to the victim and demanded his cellphone and keys, while a Range Rover blocked the victim’s vehicle from leaving.

One suspect stole the Mercedes, police said, while the other returned to the BMW.

The BMW and Range Rover then fled, following the stolen Mercedes, police said.

Officers in a police helicopter were able to find the three vehicles travelling together. The vehicles eventually separated.

Police ended up stopping the Range Rover – -which turned out to be stolen from Toronto — in Mississauga and four suspects were arrested, investigators said.

The stolen Mercedes was found in Vaughan and one suspect was arrested there, police said.

The BMW was not found.

Five suspects have been charged with multiple offences and an investigation is ongoing.

