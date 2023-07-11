Man dies after motorcycle crash at near Oxford and Third: London police

See more sharing options

A man died following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in east London on Monday night.

A collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Oxford Street East and Third Street was reported to police shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a man driving a motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The woman driving the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.

The investigation has been passed on to the London Police Service’s traffic management unit and is currently underway.

Police say any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video can contact police.