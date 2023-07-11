Menu

Canada

Man dies after motorcycle crash at near Oxford and Third: London police

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 11, 2023 12:48 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
A collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Oxford Street East and Third Street was reported to police shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A man died following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in east London on Monday night.

A collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Oxford Street East and Third Street was reported to police shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a man driving a motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The woman driving the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.

The investigation has been passed on to the London Police Service’s traffic management unit and is currently underway.

Police say any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video can contact police.

