Crime

Arrest made in month-long break and enter investigation in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 11, 2023 12:16 pm
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph police
It took close to a month but the Guelph Police Service was able to make an arrest in a break and enter investigation.

Officers went to a home near Willow Road and Edinburgh Road North the evening of June 17. An investigation revealed that a man gained entry into the premises by kicking down the front door around 9:55 p.m. Nothing inside was taken but there was $600 in damage to the door.

They say the intruder fled before police arrived.

On Monday around 11:45 p.m., officers noticed a man at a commercial plaza near Willow Road and Dawson Road consuming an alcoholic beverage outside. Investigators say they determined the man was the suspect in the break-in.

They say the man fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief pursuit. A search turned up a folding knife and a small quantity of crystal meth.

A 25-year-old man from Guelph faces a number of charges, including break and enter, breach of probation and having an open container of alcohol in an unauthorized place. He was held for a bail hearing.

 

DrugsInvestigationGuelph NewsBreak And EnterBreak InGuelph crimeDamageGuelph Police Serviceweapon
