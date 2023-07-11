Police issue warning after break-ins at electrical supply companies in Kitchener, Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have issued another warning to electrical supply businesses after two were broken into by thieves over the past week.

Police say companies in Cambridge and Kitchener were broken into on July 3 and July 8 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. with the suspects making off with electrical wire and smoke detectors.

In these incidents, the thieves hooked a chain from the exterior doors to a 2023 Black Dodge Ram with black rims to gain access.

In mid-April, police said that thieves had been targeting businesses with large-scale wire, having hit 11 businesses over a three-week span.

Police believed that the suspects have also struck in Woodstock, Guelph, York Region, and Durham Region.

A little over a week later, police arrested two men from Toronto who were allegedly caught in the act of breaking into a Kitchener business that had electrical wire.

Police did not say whether they were connected to any of the other cases.

After the two most recent thefts, police reiterated the need for businesses “to secure their gates and have good lighting and cameras installed.”

They also suggested that businesses could leave vehicles near their entrances while also removing any unnecessary hardware in an attempt to deter the thieves.