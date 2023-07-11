Menu

Canada

Nutrien curtails Saskatchewan Cory potash mine production due to port strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 9:17 am
Nutrien has curtailed production at the Cory potash mine due to B.C.'s port strike. View image in full screen
Nutrien has curtailed production at the Cory potash mine due to B.C.'s port strike. File / Global News
SASKATOON – Nutrien Ltd. says it has curtailed production at its Cory potash mine due the port workers strike in Vancouver and warned if the work stoppage continues it could affect its other potash mines in Saskatchewan.

The company says the strike has meant the loss of export capacity through Canpotex’s Neptune terminal.

Story continues below advertisement

Nutrien chief executive Ken Seitz urged both sides in the dispute to come to a swift resolution.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada in Vancouver have been on strike since July 1.

Nutrien says it expects full-year potash adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will fall below the bottom end of its guidance range due to factors impacting offshore sales through Canpotex, including the strike, a Portland terminal outage and lower than anticipated prices.

The company says it will provide updated guidance for its full year when it reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NTR)

© 2023 The Canadian Press

