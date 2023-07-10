Police ask public for help in identifying men in connection with Waterloo break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video and images of two men they are looking to speak with in connection with a break-in at the end of June in the city of Waterloo.

The break-in occurred at an apartment building near Albert and Hickory streets on June 29 at around 3 a.m.

The video shows two men entering and leaving the building and going up some stairs before returning a short time later and exiting through the door.

Investigators are looking to identify the two individuals pictured in connection to a Waterloo break-in. More: https://t.co/DEYCpmwuM8. A unit was entered while residents were sleeping and electronics were stolen. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. Occ: 23-185700 (911) pic.twitter.com/6T2tQFmKSY — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 7, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects picked a lock to the door and entered the building while the residents were asleep. They made off with electronics and cash.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men in the photos and video. They request those with information ]call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.