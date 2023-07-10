Menu

Crime

Police ask public for help in identifying men in connection with Waterloo break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 11:03 am
Police are looking to identify these men in connection with a recent break-in in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify these men in connection with a recent break-in in Waterloo. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo Regional Police have released a video and images of two men they are looking to speak with in connection with a break-in at the end of June in the city of Waterloo.

The break-in occurred at an apartment building near Albert and Hickory streets on June 29 at around 3 a.m.

The video shows two men entering and leaving the building and going up some stairs before returning a short time later and exiting through the door.

Police say the suspects picked a lock to the door and entered the building while the residents were asleep. They made off with electronics and cash.

Trending Now

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men in the photos and video. They request those with information ]call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooAlbert Street WaterlooWaterloo breakinHickey Street WaterlooWaterloo suspects
