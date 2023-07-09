Menu

Traffic

Strathcona County RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 3:46 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred early Saturday morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to a release, police received a call for a man down on Highway 16 near Range Road 213. Officers arrived and found the body of a man.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle struck a moose which was also discovered dead at the scene.

Police said speed is not considered a factor at this time. Road conditions were clear and dry at the time. No other vehicles and people were involved.

The man was transported to the medical examiners’ office for an autopsy.

