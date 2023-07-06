Woman, 27, charged after fatal hit-and-run in Brampton: police

See more sharing options

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on July 3 at around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle and bicycle collided at the intersection of Humberwest Parkway and Daiseyfield Boulevard.

Officers said a silver Nissan Sentra was headed southbound on Humberwest Parkway when it struck and killed a cyclist at Daiseyfield Boulevard.

According to police, the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Officers said 27-year-old Elizabeth Sahadeo was arrested and charged with “multiple driving-related offences” including operation while impaired causing death and failing to stop causing death.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage before, during or after the collision in the area to contact officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.