Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman, 27, charged after fatal hit-and-run in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 1:09 pm
Police say a woman is dead and eight other people are hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Mississauga, Ont. A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Police say a woman is dead and eight other people are hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Mississauga, Ont. A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on July 3 at around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle and bicycle collided at the intersection of Humberwest Parkway and Daiseyfield Boulevard.

Officers said a silver Nissan Sentra was headed southbound on Humberwest Parkway when it struck and killed a cyclist at Daiseyfield Boulevard.

According to police, the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Officers said 27-year-old Elizabeth Sahadeo was arrested and charged with “multiple driving-related offences” including operation while impaired causing death and failing to stop causing death.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage before, during or after the collision in the area to contact officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeImpaired Drivingpeel regional policeFatal CollisionHit and RunBramptonPRP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content