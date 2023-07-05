Man facing murder charge after woman found dead in Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a woman was found dead in a Toronto apartment.

Toronto police said at around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call for an unwanted guest in the area of Consumers Road and Yorkland Boulevard, which is near Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police said onsite staff had requested help in trespassing a man and a woman from a temporary address.

Officers went to the scene and spoke with the man, police said.

A woman was then found dead within the apartment.

Police didn’t indicate what her cause of death may have been.

Officers also said they are withholding the victim’s name at this time.

Toronto resident Kenneth Bellamy has been charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court last Saturday.