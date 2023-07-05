Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points as tech stocks fall, U.S. stocks also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2023 12:11 pm
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points, as losses in the technology sector helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets fall fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.58 points at 20,114.29.

In New York, where stock markets were closed on Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.39 points at 34,369.08. The S&P 500 index was down 4.67 points at 4,450.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.66 points at 13,801.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.40 cents US compared with 75.65 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.61 from Monday at US$71.40 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down three cents from Monday at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 70 cents from Monday at US$1,930.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents from Monday at US$3.77 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

