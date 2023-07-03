UBC journalism professor critical of media legislation in wake of tech giant pushback

Send this page to someone via email

Tech giants Google and Meta are pushing back on federal legislation limiting Canadian news content on their platforms, but Alfred Hermida, a University of British Columbia (UBC) journalism professor, says Bill C-18 does not equate with the needs of Canadians in getting reliable, accurate and local news.

“It really is geared up to prop up the ailing commercial models we have in Canada,” said Hermida.

The news of tech giants Meta and Google pulling their Canadian news content has met with criticism, but the federal government says the bill is the best way to deal with an ailing news industry.

“Journalism is fundamental to our democracies across the world, and we’re seeing news deserts form and we have to take action,” said Chris Bittle, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

He added that hundreds of newsrooms have closed because billions in advertising revenue they used to rely on has shifted to Google and Facebook, so the online news act levels the playing field by putting the powers of big tech in check.

Story continues below advertisement

But Hermida says the bill was flawed from the start, and that the Canadian public ultimately lose out.

“The government wants to regulate the platforms, the news industry wants the platforms to bail them out, and the platforms are trying to resist regulation, and in the middle of that the Canadian news consumer, the person who needs reliable information is losing out,” said Hermida.

While the government says it’s important for countries to push unregulated companies to pay their fair share, Hermida says the potential unintended consequences may do more harm to the news industry than good.

– with files from Gates Guarin