A look at Bill C-18 and the ripple effects in news

Send this page to someone via email

Bill C-18, a piece of legislation that aims to compel internet tech giants like Google and Meta to pay publishers for news that gets posted online has been a highly debated topic after Canadian news content has been pulled from the platforms.

Chris Bittle, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage said the bill was brought forth to address a struggling news industry.

“We’ve seen newsrooms close, we’ve seen newsrooms get smaller,” Bittle said.

Back in June, Bell Media laid off 1,300 staff from its media arm.

2:14 Bell Media cuts 1,300 jobs, shutters 6 radio stations

“Journalism is fundamental to our democracies across the world and we’re seeing news deserts form. And we have to take action.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bittle says they modelled the legislation after the Australian government, which made a similar move back in 2021.

He said the NDP, Bloc Quebecois and the Conservative Party also ran on that platform back in 2021 because they too recognized this was a problem.

Bittle said he was disappointed to see companies like Google pulling Canadian news content from their platform.

“These are companies that have gone unregulated for a long time.”

Bittle said Google and Facebook run a monopoly over the digital ad market, owning about 80 per cent of it.

He said this comes at the expense of news outlets.

“Let’s use a small percentage of vast profits in Canada to pay for something that’s fundamental to democracy.”

He said these companies are spending about the same amount of money to change their algorithms to fight the Canadian government.

Bittle said it’s important to push back against some of the largest companies in the world, and for those companies to realize they need to be regulated and that this is part of the process of working in a democratic system.

1:58 Bill C-18: The fallout over Google, Meta’s plans to block news links in Canada

“These large tech companies are going to try to push around democracies and it’s important for us to stand strong and stand firm.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said in Australia’s case, they managed to come to a deal after some time, noting Canada’s door is open.

Bittle went so far as to compare companies like Google to tobacco companies back in the day.

“It’s almost like tobacco companies from 30-40 years ago, that they shouldn’t be regulated, they shouldn’t do anything, that they’re (not) causing harm, and enormous pushback to do anything.”

He said these companies have built their platforms of being sources of information and this is just asking large internet companies to pay for the news that they’ve used.

Alfred Hermida, a University of British Columbia journalism professor disagreed with the bill, noting if Google and Meta comply it will really only benefit the larger media outlets.

Hermida called Bill C-18 a flawed piece of legislation, noting it doesn’t take into account the over 140 startup media companies that he says are building new ways of doing journalism.

“Bill C-18 is the wrong way to support the media. It does nothing for local startups,” Hermida said.

In response to some of the layoffs in media, journalism programs in some universities have been revamping what they teach students to better align with industry changes.

Story continues below advertisement

Gina Lorentz, coordinator of broadcast journalism at Fanshawe College in London, Ont., said journalism skills are transferable into fields outside of news media, including in digital and corporate communications and the non-profit sector.

0:50 Bill C-18: Meta says it’s blocking news on Facebook, Instagram after senate passes online news bill

As a result, journalism programs are highlighting freelancing skills and teaching students how to work independently, Lorentz said. Schools are also teaching students how to create digital content on multiple platforms, including social media and podcasts, they said.

Hermida said Bill C-18 looks to support the larger media companies, which he said doesn’t necessarily equate to a thriving media sector.

“This is a bill where there are no winners. The main losers are the Canadian public because they will be losing access to news through major platforms, and the internet is the main source of news for Canadians.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said startup companies get about 50 per cent of their visitors through Google searches, Google News or recommendations on Facebook or Instagram. Hermida added those companies will lose that traffic.

Hermida argued that Google already pays a licensing fee to use news content from outlets, therefore putting money towards the industry.

He said the bill should do more for smaller outlets.

“This piece of legislation was expected to bring in $300 million annually into the news industry. But most of that, 75 per cent is going to major broadcasters, only 25 per cent is going to newspapers and online news sites. That to me is wrong.”

“What this bill doesn’t tackle is the fact that we have major media conglomerates that are making huge profits. Bell Media, Rogers, these are making huge profits and we’re not addressing the fact that something like Bell is making big profits, while at the same time Bell is cutting jobs, is closing radio stations. There’s something wrong here,” Hermida said.

He said you can’t say you need money for journalism while also cutting those same resources you’re putting into journalism.

Hermida said Canada has a long history of providing subsidies to the media, adding he would like to see a tax for larger corporations that would go to support journalism and other creative media.

Story continues below advertisement

-with files from Nairah Ahmed and The Canadian Press