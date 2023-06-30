Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite climbs higher in late morning trading, U.S. stocks also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 12:10 pm
The screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won are seen at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while hinting more hikes may be coming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man. View image in full screen
The screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won are seen at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while hinting more hikes may be coming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man. JM
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed in late-morning trading amid broad-based gains led by the financial and industrials sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 154.46 points at 20,067.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 240.64 points at 34,363.06. The S&P 500 index was up 48.78 points at 4,445.22, while the Nasdaq composite was up 201.59 points at 13,792.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.52 cents US compared with 75.44 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up 87 cents at US$70.73 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.00 at US$1922.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.75 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

