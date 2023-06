See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say a man has been hospitalized following a stabbing early Friday morning.

At 5 a.m. police say they went to the 200 block of St. Anne’s Road and found a 22-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.