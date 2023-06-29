Menu

Crime

Suspect drives on sidewalk, hits victim from behind with pickup truck: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 10:52 am
Police released this image of the suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
Police released this image of the suspect vehicle. Handout / Toronto Police
A suspect is wanted after he got into a pickup truck, drove onto a sidewalk and hit a victim after they were involved in a physical altercation, Toronto police say.

Police said officers responded at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a hit-and-run at Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard in downtown Toronto.

The suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation before the suspect got into a black older-model pickup and drove onto the sidewalk, police said.

The suspect then hit the victim from behind before turning around, again driving on the sidewalk at a high speed, and then driving away, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police described the suspect as a five-foot-eight male with short curly hair who was driving a black 2002 Ford Ranger truck with the Ontario licence plate BV68520.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Investigators released this image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Investigators released this image of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
