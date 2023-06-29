Vehicle crashes in Kawartha Lakes after fleeing during traffic stop: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Buckhorn, Ont., man faces charges after fleeing from OPP and crashing a vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, a Peterborough County OPP officer on patrol in the area of Fowlers Corners attempted to stop a vehicle for a driving infraction.

However, police say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was soon terminated due to safety concerns.

Around 3:15 p.m., OPP and EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lindsay Street in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

#CKLOPP and #PtboOPP responded to a serious single vehicle collision on June 27. EMS and Fire assisted in the collision and the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. #slowdown ^jk pic.twitter.com/ym1c6PXDPS — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 29, 2023

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries.

OPP say a 21-year-old man from Buckhorn, Ont., was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.