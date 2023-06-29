Police seeking missing man in Guelph

Guelph police say there is concern for a 74-year-old man’s well-being after receiving a report on Wednesday about a missing person.
In a tweet, authorities said a man has been missing from his home at the Village by the Arboretum in Guelph since around 6 p.m.
No last name was provided, but police said his first name is William.
He’s described as six feet with white hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and possibly an orange jacket.
Investigators said he may also be driving a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac with a licence plate 8579DM.
