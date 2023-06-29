Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Police seeking missing man in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 29, 2023 9:08 am
Police seeking missing man in Guelph - image
Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say there is concern for a 74-year-old man’s well-being after receiving a report on Wednesday about a missing person.

In a tweet, authorities said a man has been missing from his home at the Village by the Arboretum in Guelph since around 6 p.m.

No last name was provided, but police said his first name is William.

He’s described as six feet with white hair and was last seen wearing black shorts and possibly an orange jacket.

Investigators said he may also be driving a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac with a licence plate 8579DM.

