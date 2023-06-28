Menu

Fire

Saskatoon apartment fire sends one person to hospital, causes $50,000 in damage

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 4:55 pm
Saskatoon's Fire Department fought a blaze early Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon's Fire Department fought a blaze early Wednesday morning. Saskatoon Fire Department
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to an early Wednesday morning apartment fire in the 200 block of Avenue P South that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

Fire crews received the call at 6:13 a.m. for a report of a fire on the main level of the building.

One person was in the unit when the fire started, but was pulled out prior to fire crews arriving. The person had burns and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The flames were brought under control by 6:40 a.m.

Both an SFD fire investigator and a Saskatoon Police Arson investigator were called, but the cause hasn’t yet been determined.

The fire damage is estimated at $50,000.

