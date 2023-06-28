Saskatoon apartment fire sends one person to hospital, causes $50,000 in damage

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to an early Wednesday morning apartment fire in the 200 block of Avenue P South that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

Fire crews received the call at 6:13 a.m. for a report of a fire on the main level of the building.

Saskatoon’s Fire Department fought a blaze early Wednesday morning. Saskatoon Fire Department

One person was in the unit when the fire started, but was pulled out prior to fire crews arriving. The person had burns and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

The flames were brought under control by 6:40 a.m.

Both an SFD fire investigator and a Saskatoon Police Arson investigator were called, but the cause hasn’t yet been determined.

The fire damage is estimated at $50,000.