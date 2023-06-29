Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Hot, dry forecast for Canada Day long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 1:52 pm
Canada Day long weekend will see loads of sunshine and heat. View image in full screen
Canada Day long weekend will see loads of sunshine and heat. SkyTracker Weather
Okanagan residents awoke to sunshine on Thursday, but the forecast will see a build-up of clouds later in the day, along with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Still, temperatures will climb into the low 30s before dipping into the mid-teens overnight.

June will end on a hot note on Friday, with nothing but sunshine and the mercury reaching 33 C.

The hot weather will stick around into July long weekend. The daytime high for Canada Day on Saturday will be 29 C, along with mostly sunny skies.

For Sunday, a slight dip in temperatures will slip through, as afternoon highs hit the upper 20s. Monday will see similar conditions.

Hot, sunny weather will also stick around for the first week of July, with daytime highs settling into the 30s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

