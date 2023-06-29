Okanagan weather: Hot, dry forecast for Canada Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan residents awoke to sunshine on Thursday, but the forecast will see a build-up of clouds later in the day, along with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Still, temperatures will climb into the low 30s before dipping into the mid-teens overnight.

June will end on a hot note on Friday, with nothing but sunshine and the mercury reaching 33 C.

The hot weather will stick around into July long weekend. The daytime high for Canada Day on Saturday will be 29 C, along with mostly sunny skies.

For Sunday, a slight dip in temperatures will slip through, as afternoon highs hit the upper 20s. Monday will see similar conditions.

Hot, sunny weather will also stick around for the first week of July, with daytime highs settling into the 30s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

