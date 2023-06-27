Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets trade Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles Kings

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 5:06 pm
Pierre-Luc Dubois got his wish and is no longer a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Kings as part of a blockbuster four-player swap.

The Jets signed Dubois to an eight-year contract extension worth an average of $8.5 million per season and immediately dealt him to the Kings.

The Jets ended up getting a pretty good return for a player who wanted out of Winnipeg. The Jets acquired forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round draft pick in 2024 that originally belonged to the Montreal Canadiens.

Vilardi, 23, recorded 23 goals and 18 assists in 63 games last season with the Kings. He will become a restricted free agent next week after completing a three-year contract worth an average of $894,167 per season.

Iafallo, 29, scored 14 goals with 22 assists in 59 games with L.A. He has two years left on his contract at $4 million per season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kupari, 23, appeared in 66 games in his second full season in the NHL and notched three goals with 12 helpers. He will soon be a restricted free agent.

Dubois played in parts of three seasons for the Jets after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the trade for Patrik Laine.

John Shannon on Winnipeg Jets future after first-round loss
