Identity of dangerous driver sought by Penticton RCMP  

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton are seeking the public’s help in identifying an allegedly dangerous driver.

According to the RCMP, a white Ford Escape was stolen from an open garage along the 1000 block of Argyle Street on Saturday morning, with the driver then recklessly motoring through parts of the city.

Police say they were investigating the theft at 11:45 a.m., when a report came in that a Ford Escape was driving erratically near Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue.

2:23 Penticton crosswalk getting safety upgrades

A witness reported that the SUV nearly hit her vehicle, and that it also approached a curb and nearly hit a pedestrian.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another call came in at approximately 11:50 a.m., of the same vehicle speeding along Edmonton Avenue,” Penticton RCMP said.

“The vehicle also drove onto someone’s property, colliding with a parked, unoccupied vehicle before turning onto Government Street.”

Police say the Ford Escape came to a stop along the 1000 block of Government Street, with the male driver fleeing on foot.

1:05 Fiery vehicle crash earns Penticton woman immediate roadside prohibition

Officers and Police Dog Services went to the scene, but the suspect couldn’t be found.

“This was a blatant disregard for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

“It’s fortunate no one was injured. To prevent this kind of dangerous activity, we’re making every effort to identify the suspect.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.