Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Identity of dangerous driver sought by Penticton RCMP  

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 4:59 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Penticton are seeking the public’s help in identifying an allegedly dangerous driver.

According to the RCMP, a white Ford Escape was stolen from an open garage along the 1000 block of Argyle Street on Saturday morning, with the driver then recklessly motoring through parts of the city.

Police say they were investigating the theft at 11:45 a.m., when a report came in that a Ford Escape was driving erratically near Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Penticton crosswalk getting safety upgrades'
Penticton crosswalk getting safety upgrades

A witness reported that the SUV nearly hit her vehicle, and that it also approached a curb and nearly hit a pedestrian.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another call came in at approximately 11:50 a.m., of the same vehicle speeding along Edmonton Avenue,” Penticton RCMP said.

“The vehicle also drove onto someone’s property, colliding with a parked, unoccupied vehicle before turning onto Government Street.”

Police say the Ford Escape came to a stop along the 1000 block of Government Street, with the male driver fleeing on foot.

Click to play video: 'Fiery vehicle crash earns Penticton woman immediate roadside prohibition'
Fiery vehicle crash earns Penticton woman immediate roadside prohibition

Officers and Police Dog Services went to the scene, but the suspect couldn’t be found.

Trending Now

“This was a blatant disregard for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

“It’s fortunate no one was injured. To prevent this kind of dangerous activity, we’re making every effort to identify the suspect.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Click to play video: 'Pickup truck crashes into parked vehicle in Kelowna'
Pickup truck crashes into parked vehicle in Kelowna
CrimeOkanaganpentictonsouth okanaganStolen VehicleDangerous Drivingpenticton rcmpPenticton dangerous driver
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content