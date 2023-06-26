37-year-old man charged following ‘violent assault’ of 72-year-old woman in Oshawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has been charged after a “violent assault” in Oshawa left a 72-year-old woman in critical condition, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers went to a home on Bermuda Court, which is near Thornton Road North and Rossland Road West, at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of an argument.

Officers found a 72-year-old woman with “significant injuries” and she was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said.

She remains in life-threatening condition.

A man was at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody with some difficulty, police said.

“During the arrest, two officers received minor injuries and were treated at a local area hospital,” the release said. “The Special Investigation Unit has invoked their mandate as a result of injuries incurred to the accused.”

The SIU investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Oshawa resident Sean Carter has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Police said the accused and the victim are known to one another, but did not elaborate.