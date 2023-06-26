Driver charged with impaired in Toronto crash that injured 3 others, including pregnant woman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 32-year-old man is facing impaired driving and operating a vehicle while prohibited charges after a head-on crash injured multiple people, including a pregnant woman, last week.

On June 21 at around 8 p.m., a head-on crash happened in the area of Wickson Trail and Blackwater Crescent, near Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police said a 34-year-old man was driving a blue Honda Civic, going eastbound on Wickson Trail. A 38-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle.

The 32-year-old accused was driving a silver Toyota Corolla, going westbound on Wickson Trail, with a 31-year-old passenger, police said.

The two cars crashed head on.

The driver in the Honda was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. At the time of the crash, police said a pregnant woman was one of the injured.

In the silver Toyota, investigators said both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In an update on Monday, investigators said 32-year-old Daren Rampersaud was arrested.

Rampersaud is facing operation of a vehicle while being prohibited and three counts of operating a vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm.